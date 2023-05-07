Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $77.06 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of Wolfspeed worth $77,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $40.97 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

