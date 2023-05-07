Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,030.22 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $598,019.24 and $46,030.22 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00376208 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $55,962.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

