Toncoin Price Reaches $2.07 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and approximately $13.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00007135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09129994 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,177,508.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

