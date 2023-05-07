Tradewinds LLC. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 382.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,482. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.