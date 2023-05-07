Tradewinds LLC. Sells 1,824 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $93.44. 2,720,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,397. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

