TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 542,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,977. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

