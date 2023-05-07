Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.34 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

