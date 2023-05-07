Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $31.34. 585,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

