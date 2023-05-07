USDX [Kava] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $81.58 million and $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,247.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00403282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00108279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.74573377 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,047,975.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.