USDX [Kava] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $81.58 million and $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,247.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00403282 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00108279 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024452 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00038088 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000834 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.
