USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.24 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $83.24 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00405209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00112189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

