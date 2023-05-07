Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.04. The stock had a trading volume of 76,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average is $317.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.27 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

