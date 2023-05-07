Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,508 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $201.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

