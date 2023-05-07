Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.