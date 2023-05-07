Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $110.44 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

