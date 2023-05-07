Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

