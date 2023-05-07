Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

KRE stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,946,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568,934. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.