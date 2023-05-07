Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 873,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

