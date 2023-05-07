Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 4,139,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,298. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

