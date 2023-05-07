Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.12-$0.28 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $957.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

