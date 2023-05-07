Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $8,990,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $10,440,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.