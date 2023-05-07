Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and $1.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,314.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00289953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00546151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00403807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,228,432 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,228,425 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

