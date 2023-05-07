Vertcoin Market Cap Tops $6.89 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $38,313.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,836.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00291599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00544721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00405767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,700,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

