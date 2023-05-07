Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.