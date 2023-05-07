Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00011101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19283802 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,866,351.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

