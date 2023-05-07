Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $544,668.01 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00056651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,510,009 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

