Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$2.59. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

