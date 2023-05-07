Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

