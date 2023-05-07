Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
