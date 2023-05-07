WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $705,335.63 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $705,335.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00290410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

