WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOWGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $199,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $120,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

