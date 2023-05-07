William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

