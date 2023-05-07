Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,929.61

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and approximately $2,929.61 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,830,978,708 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,761,344,982.358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38113506 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,115.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

