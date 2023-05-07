Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

