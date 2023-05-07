Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

