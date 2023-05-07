Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

ZTS traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.23. 4,224,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.