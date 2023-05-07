Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575-8.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

