10,900 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Purchased by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 307.47%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

