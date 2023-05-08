1,468 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $231.40 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.