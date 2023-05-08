165,912 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 184,978 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.55. 26,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,171. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.