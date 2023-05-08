37,170 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $610,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.85. 8,782,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.