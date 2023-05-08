4,050 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 185,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

