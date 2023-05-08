51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.30.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.95. 150,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,672. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -222.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

