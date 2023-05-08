51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $37.87 on Monday, hitting $1,387.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,178. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,496.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,464.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 5,372.85%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.