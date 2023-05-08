51job Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. 359,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,670. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $202,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

