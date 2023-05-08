80,697 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.36. 968,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

