AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 907,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.