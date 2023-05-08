ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,405.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000255 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,480.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

