Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) versus Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Critical Analysis

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF – Get Rating) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parnell Pharmaceuticals $25.80 million 0.01 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics $1.41 million 39.20 -$39.70 million ($18.31) -0.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

37.7% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics N/A -143.13% -66.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and commercializing animal health solutions. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal-U.S., Production Animal-Rest of World and Manufacturing Operations. The Companion Animal segment sells osteoarthritis suite of products Zydax, Glyde and Tergive for canine and equine species. The Production Animal-U.S. segment includes reproductive hormone portfolio across production animals. The Production Animal-Rest of World segment provides reproductive hormone products outside of the U.S. The Manufacturing Operations segment involves in sterile manufacturing and release of pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on June 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.