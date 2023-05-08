abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 107,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 133,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

