ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.38% 1.38% Empire State Realty Trust 7.74% 3.37% 1.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.01 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.86 Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.29 $40.64 million $0.33 17.52

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.