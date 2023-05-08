Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. 1,046,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.83 and a beta of 2.75. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Adient by 26.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Adient by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Adient by 20.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.